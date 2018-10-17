FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
04-06-09-20-23
(four, six, nine, twenty, twenty-three)
07-14-20-26, Lucky Ball: 5
(seven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
03-45-49-61-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5
(three, forty-five, forty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $667 million
5-2
(five, two)
5-0
(five, zero)
1-8-9
(one, eight, nine)
4-7-3
(four, seven, three)
9-6-8-9
(nine, six, eight, nine)
6-2-8-5
(six, two, eight, five)
3-5-6-1-8
(three, five, six, one, eight)
4-3-1-3-1
(four, three, one, three, one)
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
