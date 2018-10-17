Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

October 17, 2018 12:59 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-06-09-20-23

(four, six, nine, twenty, twenty-three)

07-14-20-26, Lucky Ball: 5

(seven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

03-45-49-61-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5

(three, forty-five, forty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $667 million

5-2

(five, two)

5-0

(five, zero)

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

4-7-3

(four, seven, three)

9-6-8-9

(nine, six, eight, nine)

6-2-8-5

(six, two, eight, five)

3-5-6-1-8

(three, five, six, one, eight)

4-3-1-3-1

(four, three, one, three, one)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

