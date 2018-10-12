Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

October 12, 2018 11:46 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

08-09-28-31-35

(eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five)

04-21-45-46, Lucky Ball: 5

(four, twenty-one, forty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: five)

04-24-46-61-70, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3

(four, twenty-four, forty-six, sixty-one, seventy; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)

1-4

(one, four)

9-6

(nine, six)

7-8-9

(seven, eight, nine)

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

1-3-2-2

(one, three, two, two)

3-0-5-2

(three, zero, five, two)

8-5-5-0-2

(eight, five, five, zero, two)

0-4-9-8-2

(zero, four, nine, eight, two)

Estimated jackpot: $314 million

