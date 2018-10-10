Child advocate Rosa Maria Plasencia dies unexpectedly

Terrill Williamson, 80, of Miami Gardens, died February 1, 2017. He was a U.S. Army veteran who worked in the Surside Police Dept. for 36 years. He was Surfside's police chief for 16 years through his retirement in 1998.
Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.
Mike Dalton of Victoria Texas stopped in Biloxi, Miss., to do some repairs before continuing on to Florida as Hurricane Michael was coming ashore. Dalton said his father-in-law was riding out the storm in his house in Blountstown, Fla.