Child advocate Rosa Maria Plasencia dies unexpectedly

Rosa Maria Plasencia, president and CEO of the nonprofit Amigos for Kids, died in Miami at age 59 after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday.
Terrill Williamson tribute video

Terrill Williamson, 80, of Miami Gardens, died February 1, 2017. He was a U.S. Army veteran who worked in the Surside Police Dept. for 36 years. He was Surfside's police chief for 16 years through his retirement in 1998.

Hurricane Michael strengthens to a Category 4

Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.

