These public assistance programs might affect immigrants applying for citizenship

Marleine Bastien, Executive Director, Family Action Movement Network (FAMN) discusses a federal judge's preliminary injunction against the Trump administration's termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) on Thursday October 4, 2018.
“USCIS and the Legacy of Ellis Island,” tells the story of Ellis Island through the perspective of those who worked there and highlights the historical connections between the USCIS mission and this iconic historic site.
The U.S. government expects children, as young as 18 months and unable to speak, to represent themselves in immigration court to fight against their deportation. Lawyers in Miami made a coloring book to help kids understand what they’re facing.
A group of protestors blocked streets outside Miramar, Florida’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office at the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and 145th Avenue. The crowd opposes the Trump administration’s policies.
Immigrant detention is expanding under the Trump administration, increasing the risk of sexual assault in a system where abuse is not uncommon. Two women told us their stories of being sexually abused by guards while under the custody of ICE.
Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, a Guatemalan seeking asylum who was reunited with her 7-year-daughter at Miami International Airport on Sunday, describes the harrowing journey after the U.S. Border Patrol separated her family.