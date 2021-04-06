Leaking Piney Point pond is less of a threat, engineers say, allowing U.S. 41 to reopen

Editor's note: The Bradenton Herald has lifted the paywall on for this developing story, providing critical information to readers during this public safety emergency. To support vital local journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

The threat of a former phosphate processing plant’s largest retention pond collapsing, sending about 300 million gallons of contaminated water rushing into surrounding areas, has diminished enough to allow the reopening of U.S. 41.

Evacuation orders remain in place for more than 300 homes in the area, however, with 102 residents and their pets sheltered in local hotels. Surrounding roads also remain closed.

Manatee County leaders are optimistic that more good news is on the horizon as a team of engineers works to determine if the threat of a collapse has passed.

Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes announced the immediate reopening of U.S. 41 during an update to the County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

A breach of the southeast wall of the largest of Piney Point’s three retention ponds was discovered on Friday. Those ponds sit above a lined stack of phosphogypsum, another byproduct of phosphate processing, and form the highest points in Manatee County.

As of Tuesday morning, 26 pumps and 10 vacuum trucks worked to lower the level of water in the pond to prevent a full breach, releasing about 23,500 gallons of water per minute.

A second uncontrolled release of water spilling about 70,000 gallons a day north into Piney Point Creek, which connects through Cockroach Bay to Tampa Bay, stopped on Monday.

An engineering team from the Florida Department of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Southwest Florida Water Management District and the Army Corps of Engineers determined on Monday that the site was safe enough for workers to be on the site. On Tuesday, that team is working to determine if the berm is safe and what the current threat is of inundation.

“We will most likely be able to report that we’re moving out of that critical stage of a full breach and moving into something more contained,” Hopes said. “The risk level will be lower this afternoon at the rate that we’re going.”

But until the berm is deemed safe, a breach would send a deluge of 300 million gallons into surrounding areas — about 50 times the water volume in SeaWorld Orlando’s killer whale tank.

The Manatee County Department of Public Safety, the Florida Department of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection are commanding the emergency response.

A Wisconsin-based company has offered to provide giant portable tanks at Piney Point capable of holding up to 150 million gallons of water, Hopes told commissioners on Tuesday. The tanks are expected to be shipped overnight, but emergency federal authorization is needed to relocate them from one U.S. port to another.

This report will be updated with new developments.