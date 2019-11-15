Red tide lingers in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Here’s where researchers report it

Researchers say that one of the water samples collected in Manatee County contained background levels of red tide. The harmful algae bloom is even stronger in other Southwest Florida counties.

According to the latest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, background traces of Karenia brevis algae were detected at the Rod & Reel Pier on Anna Maria Island on Tuesday. Experts say red tide wasn’t found in eight other Manatee samples.

In Sarasota, samples show a strong red tide presence in popular areas, the FWC said. More than 20 samples show algae concentrations ranging from background to high. While background traces might not be noticeable, high concentrations may cause water discoloration, respiratory irritation and fish kills.

The FWC says the beaches hardest hit by red tide in Sarasota include Manasota, Blind Pass and Brohard beaches, which all showed high concentrations of the harmful algae bloom. Fish kills were also reported in Sarasota.

Red tide has been detected throughout Southwest Florida, stretching from Pinellas County to Collier County, according to the FWC report. The next complete status report will be issued Nov. 22.