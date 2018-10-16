Living with alligators

Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.
The city of Miami Beach is considering placing speed restrictions for watercrafts and motorboats that go under bridges. Engineers say salt water sprays from the vehicles cause corrosion to the bridges.
Ahead of the holiday weekend, local beaches remained open on Friday amid moderate levels of red tide high enough to trigger symptoms, including coughing and fish kills. Local officials will offer advisories rather than close beaches.
Hollywood Beach remained open as Haulover Beach in Miami-Dade was closed to swimmers citing "an abundance of caution" amid recent tests following a rare outbreak of red tide along Florida's Atlantic Coast on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
A black bear cub got its head stuck inside a giant jar of Herr's Cheese Balls in Lake County, Fl. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came to the rescue, using a catch pole to steady the jar and let the bear cub pull its head free.
Surveillance video captured a mountain lion walking into a motel in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted the video as an important reminder that homeowners and businesses should keep doors and windows closed to keep wildlife out.