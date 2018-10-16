Living with alligators

Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.
Return of the King Tide

South Florida

As the king tide recedes, it leaves in its wake flooded beaches, parking lots, and streets inside Matheson Hammock Park on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

Mountain lion caught on video entering Colorado motel

Surveillance video captured a mountain lion walking into a motel in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted the video as an important reminder that homeowners and businesses should keep doors and windows closed to keep wildlife out.

