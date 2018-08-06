Evidence of red tide as hundreds of dead fish are cleared from Coquina Bayside

Red Tide has caused scores of dead sea-life to wash up on beaches in Southwest Florida. Footage shows scenes from Boca Grande beach on July 28. “Nothing is protected from this Red Tide,” said Jeremy Judkins in this YouTube video.
An ongoing red tide is killing wildlife throughout Florida’s southwest coast and has left beaches littered with dead fish, sea turtles, manatees and a whale shark. Additional footage courtesy of Southwest Florida TV via Facebook.
Dave Morton published a video showing a dead manatee surrounded by a large crowd of people on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The mammal appeared as the US Army Corps of Engineers held a meeting to discuss the toxic releases from Lake Okeechobee.
The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County doesn’t expect to lift its alert warning people of contaminated waters at three South Florida Beaches — Golden Beach, Crandon Beach North and Crandon Beach South until after the weekend.
University of Miami shark biologist Neil Hammerschlag stars in three episodes of the Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week film festival, Tiger Shark Invasion. In one, he teaches Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski how to interact with Tiger sharks.
A US Geological Survey drone captured lava erupting at the fissure 8 cinder cone near Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano on July 14. According to the USGS, the lava emerging from the cone was traveling at a speed of 13 to 16 miles per hour.
Daytona Beach police were called to remove an alligator that was found hiding behind the dumpster of a RaceTrac gas station on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The officer was able to guide the gator, using a yield sign, back to a nearby lake.
Taste of Redland helps tie the agricultural community of Redland with South Florida consumers by giving them a way to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables in groceries stores and restaurants just days after being harvested.
Jeff Greene, candidate for governor of Florida, flies over Lake Okeechobee to inspect the algae bloom on the east shore on July 11, 2018. The algae bloom has triggered concern after the 2016 algae bloom crisis.