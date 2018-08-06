Evidence of red tide as hundreds of dead fish are cleared from Coquina Bayside

Manatee County workers scooped hundreds of dead fish from the shoreline at Coquina Bayside Monday as signs of red tide creep northward up the coast.
Environment

