Crime

Driver wanted for intentionally ramming into man has ‘violent tendencies,’ police say

Miami police say they have identified the driver who intentionally rammed into a man and killed him earlier this year.

On Thursday, the department asked for the community’s help in finding David Sagastume, 50.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, has violent tendencies, and is an escape risk,” police said.

Last month, police released video of the Jan. 31 incident at 2691 SW 11th St., near Little Havana.

Jader Zeledon Ruiz and Sagastume were arguing when Sagastume got into a 2013-2016 red Mercedes Benz CLA and struck Ruiz and several parked cars, according to police.

Photo _fitted.jpeg
Jader Zeledon Ruiz Miami police

Ruiz - who was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he died - was dragged several feet and pinned between vehicles.

Sagastume is facing a second degree murder charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service