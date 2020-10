Crime Police body camera footage shows a struggle between officers and a paraplegic man about how he is to be handcuffed October 30, 2020 11:47 AM

Trayon Fussell-Dumas, paralyzed from the waist down since a shooting nine years ago, is seen struggling with police who are trying to handcuff him from behind. The paraplegic man wanted to be handcuffed in front because of his disability.