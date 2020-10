Crime Thieves make off with firearms, clothing and three French Bulldogs worth $60K October 29, 2020 10:15 AM

Detectives are investigating a home burglary that occurred on October 26, 2020, in the area of the 4100 block of N.W. 10 Avenue. In total over $7,500 in firearms, $20,000 in clothing, and three French Bulldogs worth $60,000 were all stolen.