Police officer shot, suffers minor wound in West Miami-Dade. He’s been hospitalized

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

A Miami-Dade police officer was shot Tuesday evening in West Miami but was not seriously wounded, law-enforcement sources tell the Herald.

The K9 officer was grazed near the head in the area of Southwest 67th Avenue and 20th Street, and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, sources said. Miami-Dade Police tweeted on Tuesday night to stay out of the area.

“There was a shooting. An officer got injured,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.

Exact details of what led to the shooting were not immediately available on Tuesday night. Multiple sources tell the Herald that the shooting stemmed from a drug “buy-bust” operation, and two people were in custody. The Miami-Dade Special Response Team was headed to the scene as well on Tuesday night.

A law enforcement source familiar with the incident said police had taken someone into custody inside a home when someone else from inside the house fired at the officer. The shooter, as of just before 8 p.m., remained inside the house while police had it surrounded.