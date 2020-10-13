A naked man with a gun was shot by an officer near the Hollywood Broadwalk, police say

A naked man with a gun was shot by an officer near the Hollywood Broadwalk, police said Tuesday.

Hollywood officers were responding to a call about a naked man walking in the 3100 block of Surf Road around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Officers spotted the man and noticed he was armed, Hollywood police spokesman Christian Lata said.

“Officers attempted to make contact with the individual in an attempt to deescalate the situation. However, the individual’s actions necessitated a use of force response by police, resulting in a police-involved shooting,” Lata said in a statement.

Hollywood police did not say how many officers were involved in the shooting and did not elaborate on what occurred between the man and police to result in the shooting. Hollywood police did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s inquiry.

The naked man was taken to the hospital by Hollywood Fire Rescue. His condition is still unknown, Lata said. He said all Hollywood officers are “safe and accounted for” and that the man’s gun was recovered in the area. Police have not disclosed the man’s identity.

Video taken by Miami Herald news partner CBS4 shows the area of the shooting surrounded by crime tape, yellow evidence markers scattered on the floor.

Update: Hollywood police said this was an officer-involved shooting with an armed naked man. He was taken to the hospital, condition unknown. All officers are ok. @CBSMiami — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) October 13, 2020

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.