A coach shoved a player at practice, police say. The player was a 12-year-old girl

Donald Mullins Pasco County Sheriff's Office

One Florida soccer coach took his job too seriously.

Donald Mullins, 40, has been charged with battery after he repeatedly pushed a girl to the ground — then hugged and tickled her, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The complaint affidavit states the 12-year-old was scrimmaging on Nov. 4 when Mullins, who coached another team, joined the match. She told deputies that Mullins shoved her to the ground “approximately 3-4 times” during the scrimmage, according to the complaint.

Once the practice ended, Mullins seemed intent on letting her know that it wasn’t personal — he was just a 40-year-old man competing in a preteen soccer game.

Mullin approached and “hugged her from behind while she sat on a bench,” the deputy wrote.

It got worse.

“The victim said [Mullins] forced her hands above her head and began to tickle her”

Despite the girl’s pleas for him to stop, Mullins kept tickling, the report said.

Mullins later told deputies that he did have “’incidental’ contact” with the girl, the complaint says. The coach also admitted to tickling her, saying that he believed she was a family friend.

Jail records show Mullins was arrested on the misdemeanor charge Tuesday afternoon. He posted his $500 a short time later.