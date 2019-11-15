Fort Lauderdale fentanyl dealer sentenced to 30 years for causing death of customer

A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly at DEA Headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, June 6, 2017. AP

A Fort Lauderdale drug dealer who sold synthetic heroin known as fentanyl to a customer who died of an overdose was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday.

Jameson Jean, 36, pleaded guilty earlier this year to three counts of distributing a controlled substance, including selling four capsules of fentanyl to a Broward County man who died on Sept. 25, 2018.

Jean’s sentencing was imposed by U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez. Jean’s conviction for causing the Broward man’s death carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years, which set the base for his total imprisonment.

When the Broward man died, police investigators recovered his cellphone and used it to arrange for two additional fentanyl deals between Jean and an undercover officer in October of last year, according to court records.

Lab tests revealed the mixture of drugs that killed the Broward man was the same as the content in the capsules bought by the undercover officer. The mixture contained fentanyl, tramadol and quinine.

“Fentanyl, a highly potent controlled substance, is being illegally distributed with deadly results,” U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan said in a statement.

This decade, fentanyl has contributed significantly to a sharp spike in abuse deaths from hardcore opioids in Florida.

Fentanyl, which can be up to 50 times more potent than heroin, is a prescription painkiller but law enforcement investigators have found illicit varieties from Mexico and China are flooding the streets. The Miami Herald chronicled the rise of synthetic drugs, including fentanyl, in its Pipeline China series in 2015.

The latest fentanyl investigation was run by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Fort Lauderdale Police Department, with assistance from the Broward Country Sheriff’s Office.