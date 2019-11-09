He was expecting to buy 10 iPhones. Instead he was robbed of $19,000 and his car, FBI says

On Friday, the FBI announced the arrests of Frankel Theodore, 19, and Trevor Telsaint, 20, whom they say stole stole a man’s cash and car during a business deal gone wrong. The victim was robbed of $19,000. Miami Herald File

The hand-off was supposed to go smoothly.

With $19,000 in his pocket, he drove to the arranged spot to pick up 10 iPhones from Trevor Telsaint, a business acquaintance he’s worked with before.

What he didn’t know was that in a few minutes he would have a gun his face and would be begging for his life, as his car and $19,000 were stolen from him, the FBI said.

On Friday, the FBI announced the arrests of Frankel Theodroe, 19, and Telsaint, 20, who they say stole stole a man’s cash and car during a business deal gone wrong.

At around noon, the victim drove his Mazda CX-9 to the meet-up spot in Doral — near Famous Dave’s, at 8210 NW 36th St. The arrangement between the man and Telsaint was that 10 iPhones would be purchased for $1,200 a piece, the FBI said.

When the man got there, Telsaint approached his car with two bags of iPhones. He asked if he could sit in the man’s car while the phones were examined. The man said no and Telsaint walked back to his own car, the FBI said.

While checking the phones, the man saw the another man — Theodore — walking toward his front passenger window. When he was beside his car, Theodore pulled out a long gun and pointed it at the man, according to the report.

The man put the car into gear and tried to escape, but Telsaint ran up to the car and pulled his own gun, pointed it at the man and yelled, “Don’t move, if you move, I will f****** shoot you,” the FBI said.

Telsaint then demanded the man hand over his money. The man pulled $19,000 from his pocket and gave it to him.

Next, Telsaint demanded that the man get out of the car, the FBI said.

When he complied, Telsaint told Theodore to shoot the man, authorities said. As he begged for life, Theodore got into the man’s car and drove away, opting not to shot.

Telsaint drove away too in his own light blue Infinity Q-60.

Less than an hour later, police found the man’s Mazada and arrested Theodore, who was driving it, the FBI said.

Telsaint was arrested in Miramar on Thursday.

Both were charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking and carjacking.