First, she came at him with a hot frying pan. Then she went for his scrotum, cops say

On Halloween night, a violent scene played out at Zephyrhills home. And it had nothing to do with goblins, trick or treaters or things that go bump in the night.

According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the house at around 8 p.m. responding to a domestic disturbance.

A man at the residence told officers that the suspect, identified as Laverne Whyte-Downing, had attacked him, aiming a hot frying pan at his head. When the victim put up his arms to defend himself, he sustained visible burns on his arms.

“The defendant caused multiple burn marks on the victim’s arms during their physical confrontation,” read the complaint.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The fight wasn’t over. The report says after the alleged frying pan attack, Whyte-Downing then kicked the man in the scrotum.

The 54-year-old Belize native was arrested and charged with domestic battery. She is currently being held at the Pasco County Jail without bond, according to the affidavit.