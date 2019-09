Crime Florida man charged with animal cruelty after police find ‘extremely emaciated’ dog September 13, 2019 12:00 AM

Deputies in Okeechobee County, Florida, arrested Bradley Chism on September 11 after officers found a “very skinny” dog chained in his yard without food or water. Chism was charged with animal cruelty. The 2-year-old dog weighed 33 pounds.