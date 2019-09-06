Person found dead in car outside Kendall shopping center

A dead man was found in a car and Town & County Center in Kendall Friday night. mmadan@miamiherald.com

At around 10 p.m. Friday night, Miami-Dade police responded to a shopping center where a man was found dead in a car.

The silver sedan was parked at The Palms at Town & Country, a shopping plaza off the Turnpike and Southwest 88th Street. A yellow tarp was placed over it.

A spokesperson from the Miami-Dade Police Office said the man did not have any signs of trauma. Cause of death is pending.

No information is immediately available about the deceased.