Carjack suspects shoot at police during chase and manage to evade perimeter, cops say

Two men suspected in an armed carjacking in Opa-locka Tuesday afternoon fired their weapons at police during a car chase before bailing out of the vehicle and disappearing, police said.

No one was injured during the chaotic sequence that led to road closures and K9 searches. And despite being shot at, police didn’t return fire, said Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez.

“The police attempted to conduct a traffic stop and they were shot at. We set up a perimeter, but they got away,” Rodriguez said.

According to police and witnesses, the series of events that led to the gunfire began at about 5:30 p.m., when two men stopped a woman who was driving a white Toyota in the 1100 block of York Street and stole her car at gunpoint. Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson said the men also stole the woman’s purse and cellphone.

Dobson said his department alerted other agencies of the carjacking and contacted a specialized robbery detail with Miami-Dade police. About four hours later the county’s Robbery Intervention Detail spotted the stolen vehicle a few miles north in Miami Gardens and tried unsuccessfully to stop it.

That’s when the men in the car fired their weapons at police. Police set up a perimeter near Northwest 153rd Street and 18th Avenue, where the men took off running and abandoned the vehicle. As of early afternoon Wednesday, the men suspected in the carjacking had not been found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.