Police searching for attempted kidnapper who grabbed 16-year-old after school

Miami Gardens Police

A man attempted to force a 16-year-old girl into his car as she walked home from school in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, police said.

About 1:30 p.m., the unidentified man driving a newer model gray Nissan Maxima approached the girl in the 2900 block of Northwest 175th Street. He parked his car, got out of the vehicle and attempted to physically force the girl into the car, police said.

The girl broke free and ran away screaming, police said. She described the suspect as a chubby and balding black man in his 40s measuring between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8. He wore glasses.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-1641 or anonymously reach Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.