Crime Woman says priest told her she had been “touched by God” and asked her to keep quiet about rape by fellow clergyman May 24, 2019 11:55 AM

A woman thought she had been drugged and raped by her own priest, Father Jean Claude Jean-Philippe. When she told her story to Silverio Rueda, a senior clergyman, he said she had been “touched by God” and asked her to “close her mouth.”