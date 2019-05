Crime Miami-Dade police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run May 16, 2019 11:45 AM

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, May 9, 2019, at approximately 11:05 p.m. a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle in the area of NW 173 Drive and 47 Avenue.