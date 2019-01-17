Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released a video of a serial burglar who has hit 34 businesses since December 9 in the cities of Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Dania Beach, Parkland and Oakland Park.
Detectives are investigating a robbery by sudden snatch that occurred on Nov. 24, 2018. The victim, an elderly woman, was speaking to a friend when she was surprised and confronted by a robber who snatched the chain from around her neck.
The Hollywood Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the suspects seen in this video robbing and carjacking a victim at a 7-Eleven gas station located at 4112 S. Ocean Drive.