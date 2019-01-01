Hialeah police investigating ‘domestic related’ arson after finding body in townhouse

Police in Hialeah are investigating an arson case after finding the body of a man they believe set a home on fire before committing suicide.
The arson occurred at a home located at 1478 West 44th Terrace in Hialeah, according to a statement from the Hialeah Police Department.
“Preliminary findings thus far lead us to believe that the male set the home on fire before committing suicide,” Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said in a statement. He referred to the incident as “domestic related arson.”
According to Hialeah Fire Rescue officials, a car outside the home also appears to have been set on fire, WPLG Local 10 reported. WPLG identified the home as a townhouse.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The fires have been extinguished, but the Hialeah Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.
Comments