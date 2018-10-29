For shooting two kids, two women in the head during a Spider-Man party, he’ll do life

A Miami man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the mass shooting at a child’s birthday party that left a boy and his mother shot to death, and four others with bullet wounds to the head.

Jose Estache, 37, was sentenced for the October 2006 home invasion that claimed the lives of 6-year-old Chaquone Watson, and Chaquone’s mother, Carla Queeley. One of Estache’s friends, Sean Condell, fatally shot Chaquone while the boy was wearing his Spider-Man costume just as the party was about to start.

Estache shot Queeley’s cousins — Shantara and Ann Maynard, along with Shantara’s two children — point-blank in the head. All four survived.

Tony Chester, just 4 when he was shot, lost the use of his left eye and is now a youth pastor in training. His sister, Shanterria Kearse, was 7 when she was shot. Now, she is a 19-year-old criminal-justice major at Florida International University.

“Finally. An end to this horrific tale,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Ellen Sue Venzer told Estache. “Twelve years of missing loved ones and untold numbers of doctors’ visits, surgeries and disappointments.”

Prosecutors said Condell, Estache and three other men targeted the North Miami-Dade home because they mistakenly believed there was a safe full of cash inside. They thought a man named “Haitian Pete” was the boyfriend of the homeowner and kept his drug money there.

A jury earlier this month convicted Estache of attempted murder and first-degree felony murder. Under Florida law, anyone who participates in an armed robbery in which someone dies can be convicted of felony murder.





Estache did not speak at the sentencing. Under Florida law, he faced a mandatory life sentence for first-degree felony murder.

Condell was also convicted by a jury and sentenced to life in prison. The others all took plea deals and are doing prison time.