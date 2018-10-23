Candi Johnson, a mom suspected of engineering two shootings

Candi Johnson is a Miami mom suspected of engineering two shootings Her ex-boyfriend and her teenage son's foster mom were shot. And although she didn’t pull the trigger, she’s been charged for both incidents.
What’s it like to have a bullet lodged inside of you? We asked survivors of mass shootings, from Parkland to Pulse, to tell us how it feels to live with a constant reminder of the tragedy.

Surveillance video shows a Florida woman getting cash out of a drive-thru ATM getting attacked by a would-be robber, who then tries to snatch her purse out of her car, according to a post from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

