Two dead in murder-suicide at Doral Taco Bell KFC restaurant

Police on Saturday chased after an armed suspect in a long, high-speed pursuit from Florida City up to Martin County. Miami-Dade Police said the suspect shot at officers before leading them on the chase.
U.S. Coast Guard offload more than 3,500 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of marijuana at Base Miami Beach, Tuesday, Oct, 16, 2018. The drugs were seized from suspected smuggling vessels off the coasts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Aruba.
Broward police released surveillance video which captured a burglar’s one-minute rampage as he raided a cellphone store in Weston. The thief was able to get away with approximately $4000 worth of electronics.
A Sprint Store in Davie was burglarized on Oct. 1, 2018. This individual used a large piece of broken asphalt to smash the glass out of the front door. The clumsy thief was only able to get away with a few sets of wireless speaker systems.
Davie public information officer Mark Leone talks to the press after police cleared Nova High School's lockdown in Davie. Nova High and the schools in the surrounding area were placed on lockdown by police as they responded to a shooting threat.
