Two dead in murder-suicide at Doral Taco Bell KFC restaurant

A man and woman are dead Sunday after a murder-suicide at a Taco Bell/Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Doral, Florida.
Broward police search suspect in Sprint Store burglary

Crime

A Sprint Store in Davie was burglarized on Oct. 1, 2018. This individual used a large piece of broken asphalt to smash the glass out of the front door. The clumsy thief was only able to get away with a few sets of wireless speaker systems.

