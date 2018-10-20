Armed motorist shoots at cop, leads police on car chase from Miami-Dade to Martin County

Police on Saturday chased after an armed suspect in a long, high-speed pursuit from Florida City up to Martin County. Miami-Dade Police said the suspect shot at officers before leading them on the chase.
Broward police search suspect in Sprint Store burglary

Broward police search suspect in Sprint Store burglary

A Sprint Store in Davie was burglarized on Oct. 1, 2018. This individual used a large piece of broken asphalt to smash the glass out of the front door. The clumsy thief was only able to get away with a few sets of wireless speaker systems.

