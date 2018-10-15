Miami-Dade police looking for driver who hit woman and fled

Broward police released surveillance video which captured a burglar’s one-minute rampage as he raided a cellphone store in Weston. The thief was able to get away with approximately $4000 worth of electronics.
A Sprint Store in Davie was burglarized on Oct. 1, 2018. This individual used a large piece of broken asphalt to smash the glass out of the front door. The clumsy thief was only able to get away with a few sets of wireless speaker systems.
Davie public information officer Mark Leone talks to the press after police cleared Nova High School's lockdown in Davie. Nova High and the schools in the surrounding area were placed on lockdown by police as they responded to a shooting threat.
Opa-locka police are investigating an alleged road rage incident along Northwest 135th Avenue in which the driver of a car shot a truck driver in the face after the two vehicles collided Friday morning.
Miami-Dade Police are investigating a possibly fake viral video at Miami’s Flea Market USA that shows a green-haired woman with shooting into a man’s car and taking a child out of the backseat before speeding off.