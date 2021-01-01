An SUV of teens smashed into a car of adults in Miami-Dade. Four dead hours into 2021

Four people were killed less than four hours into 2021 when a Chevrolet Tahoe hit a Hyundai at the intersection of Flagler and 79th Avenue in West Miami-Dade, Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the one woman and three men in the Hyundai Elantra were declared dead on the scene. The three 16-year-old boys in the Tahoe were taken to Kendall Regional Hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue call list said the crash occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

According to FHP:

The Chevrolet SUV with the boys was heading west on Flagler. The Hyundai was going south on 79th Avenue, wanting to make a left onto Flagler. As the Hyundai driver moved into the intersection to make the turn, the Tahoe smashed into the left side.

The person in the front passenger seat of the Hyundai was thrown from the car The three others in the car were trapped in the car as the Tahoe and the Hyundai stopped stuck together. Video taken by Herald news partner CBS4’s Brooke Shafer shows they stopped near the Burger King and the McDonald’s on Flagler, which would be about 200 yards from the initial crash.

NOW: Deadly early morning wreck on West Flagler near 79th Avenue in Miami-Dade. I can see at least one person who died before EMS got here.



Please be careful. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/iCfHY7qPqp — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) January 1, 2021

The Hyundai driver had a flashing red at the intersection. The Tahoe driver had a flashing yellow, and, according to the FHP crash summary, possibly something else:

“Troopers are looking into alcohol/drugs and excessive speed as a contributing factor.”