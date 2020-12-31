Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

West Miami-Dade

3-year-old, adult injured in New Year’s Eve firework explosion, fire rescue says

New Year’s Eve celebrations became dangerous Thursday night when a firework exploded near a 3-year-old and an adult, injuring both of them, according to preliminary fire rescue reports.

Around 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were called to a fireworks explosion in the 10500 block of Southwest 21st Lane, fire rescue said.

The explosion gave the 3-year-old minor injuries. Fire Rescue was unable to say how badly the adult was injured, but they were trauma alerted to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service