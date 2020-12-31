3-year-old, adult injured in New Year’s Eve firework explosion, fire rescue says

New Year’s Eve celebrations became dangerous Thursday night when a firework exploded near a 3-year-old and an adult, injuring both of them, according to preliminary fire rescue reports.

Around 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were called to a fireworks explosion in the 10500 block of Southwest 21st Lane, fire rescue said.

The explosion gave the 3-year-old minor injuries. Fire Rescue was unable to say how badly the adult was injured, but they were trauma alerted to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.