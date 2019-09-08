Employee found fatally shot inside an assisted living facility, cops say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

An employee of a South Miami-Dade assisted living facility was found fatally shot in that ALF Sunday, Miami-Dade police said.

Miami-Dade police say a 2:38 a.m. ShotSpotter alert drew them to the area of 11040 SW 172nd Terr., a residence in which cops found an unconscious man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on the scene.

Police said preliminary investigation said the home was an assisted living facility and the man was an employee, but none of the residents were hurt.

A Herald search of FloridaHealthFinder.gov says there is no licensed assisted living facility within 1,000 feet of 11040 SW 172nd Terr. Miami-Dade County property records say that the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was sold May 7 to the current owner.

