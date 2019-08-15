West Kendall

Sisters lose their apartment as flames shoot from the window

At around 9 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to an apartment fire near Southwest 67th Avenue and 116th Court. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from an apartment unit on the third floor.
A fire Wednesday night engulfed a Kendall apartment’s balcony and destroyed the unit, according to officials.

Firefighters went into the home and extinguished the fire, containing it to one apartment unit. The building had some smoke damage, fire rescue said.

The apartment in Snapper Village is owned by two sisters whose mother used to be the owner but died a few years ago, according to a former Home Owner’s Association board member and property records. One of the daughters lives in the apartment, but wasn’t there when the fire started.

Fire gutted a third floor apartment in the Snapper Village community in West Kendall on Aug. 14, 2019. Howard Cohen hcohen@miamiherald.com

No one was injured, but the American Red Cross is helping the daughter who was displaced because of the extreme damage to the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

