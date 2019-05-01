Miami-Dade couple dead after a stabbing and police-involved shooting, sources say

BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A husband and wife were killed during a domestic incident involving police at a West Kendall home early Wednesday morning, according to several law enforcement sources familiar with the incident.

Though Miami-Dade police had not released an official account of the incident by 9:45 a.m., law enforcement sources said it appears that the husband stabbed his wife to death and that a Miami-Dade police officer shot and killed the husband in a confrontation.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. at a home at Southwest 32nd Street and 154th Court in Caribe Lakes in the Hammocks in West Kendall.





Miami-Dade police said investigators from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and county police were reviewing video of the incident.