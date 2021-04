Police in North Miami Beach investigated a shooting that occurred Friday, April 2, 2021, at Northeast 159th Street and 16th Avenue. File

A man was shot and wounded Friday afternoon in North Miami Beach, police said.

The shooting happened around noon at Northeast 16th Avenue and 159th Street, according to North Miami Beach police.

Police said the man’s injuries re not life-threatening and there was no available information of a suspect.

Traffic was blocked on Northeast 159th Street from 16th to 17th avenues, police said.

