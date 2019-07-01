North Miami - NMB
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
An early morning shooting left one dead and one wounded in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.
At 2:51 a.m., Miami-Dade police responded to 7690 Northwest 17th Street, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
The police investigation determined that the actual location of the shooting was in the 7700 block of Northwest 17th Place, police said.
At the location of the shooting, police found a man dead with gunshot wounds.
Police investigation is ongoing. It is not clear if there are any suspects at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
