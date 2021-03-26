Traffic signal at deadly intersection under scrutiny

A fiery crash at Northwest 36th Street and 57th Avenue, in 2019, killed two teenagers, and left another driver in critical condition, police said.

After fires, explosions, and cars being torn to pieces, Village of Virginia Gardens Mayor Spencer Deno IV has urged county and state officials to make traffic signal changes at Northwest 36th Street and 57th Avenue.

“There have been serious accidents including fatalities at that intersection,” Deno said. “Most occur when the vehicles are heading east and make a left turn to enter Miami Springs.”

Northwest 57th Ave., also known as Curtiss Parkway., is just north of Miami International Airport and is used by commuters as a cut-through road to and from Hialeah.

Where vehicles end up after impact often determines which agency responds, including police from Virginia Gardens, Miami Springs, or Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade County police have logged 97 crash reports at the intersection since Jan. 2016, according to a 37-page grid sheet obtained by the Herald through a public records request. This includes 13 hit-and-runs, and six fatalities.

The county’s traffic homicide unit investigates crashes involving deaths.

“This has been going on for years,” said Gil Fonseca, manager of the Chevron gas station, located at 5701 NW 36th St., in Virginia Gardens. “Most of the time, they try to run the red.”

‘CAR WENT FLYING’

Cars have flipped and smashed into the station’s sign, Gil said. Underneath the sign, candles and stuffed teddy bears lie near memorial markers.

A traffic camera setup on Miami Springs’ portion of the road records red-light runners, and officers review footage and issue citations to violators. A Herald request for numbers is pending review, authorities said.

Last month, video captured two cars that collided with such force, wheels, bumpers and engine parts were strewn about a block. Two people died.

On Memorial Day, in 2019, Gian Carlos Moncada and Kevin Daniel Davila, both 18, and from Miami, died at the intersection in a fiery crash, police said. Another driver, Omar Amador Izquierdo, 46, of Hialeah, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Moncada was driving his car around noon, on a clear day, at a “minimum” of 78 miles per hour, the 66-page county police report said. The posted speed limit was 40 miles per hour, officials said.

“The car went flying,” Humberto Gomez, of Hialeah, told police during a recorded interview obtained by the Herald.. Gomez described how the car ripped his van’s front end off before smashing into a traffic signal pole as he waited for a green light.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office declined to file charges after determining “both drivers were at fault for the crash,” the county’s fatal summary report said.

NORTHWEST 36th STREET

The nearly four-mile stretch of Northwest 36th Street runs through several cities and uses county-designated names of Doral Boulevard, Virginia Gardens Blvd., and Miami Springs Blvd.

Also known as State Road 948, the street is governed by Florida’s Dept. of Transportation, whose mission is “to provide a safe transportation system,” officials say.

Longtime Virginia Gardens mayor Deno has emailed County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz as well as State Representative, Bryan Avila, who represents the 111th district, and hopes a solution is forthcoming.

“The county and the FDOT have a traffic signal maintenance and operations agreement by which the county, through the traffic signals and signs division, is responsible for the operation and maintenance of all the signals within the county,” said Frank Aira, traffic signals chief for Miami-Dade County’s Transportation and Public Works Departments. “The signals on the state roads are owned by the FDOT, but maintained by the county.”

The county handles signal timing changes, Aira said, and FDOT gets involved if there is a “request to physically alter the signal or change how the signal is to operate.”

STUDY UNDERWAY

A comprehensive study is now underway to determine the signal’s fate.

“The Florida Department of Transportation District Six Traffic Operations Department is conducting a study that includes an assessment of intersection safety and operations report,” said FDOT Communications Manager Tish Burger.

The study will include 72-hour traffic counts, four-hour turning movement counts with pedestrian volumes, crash summary reviews, collision diagrams, and recommendations for improvements, Burger said.

Preliminary findings are expected by the end of March, officials said.

Until then, Virginia Gardens police chief Ray Hernandez wants locals to approach the intersection with caution.

“Have patience when making a turn onto Curtis Parkway from Northwest 36th Street,” Hernandez said. “Make sure the road is clear.”

Hernandez’s warning was underscored late Thursday when Miami Springs police issued an alert asking locals to avoid the intersection due to a “multi-vehicle crash.”