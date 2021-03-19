Clune building in Miami Springs, ‘anchor for the city for 98 years,’ sold for $1 million

The Clune Building was named after Curtiss-Bright Company’s chief engineer, Daniel Clune, who platted Miami Springs, Hialeah and Opa-locka. Miami

The historic Clune Building, one of the main buildings erected by Miami Springs’ founder, Glenn Curtiss, in 1924, has been sold for $1 million, according to the Miami-Dade Property Appraiser’s Office.

Carol E. Dodgen, and her sister Catherine S. Stadnik, sold the two-story, 5,853-square-foot pueblo-revival style building at 45 Curtiss Parkway on Jan. 15 to Hialeah-based Miami Home Loans Inc., records show.

“It has been an anchor for the city for 98 years,” Dodgen said. “I hope that the new owner will take pride in her age and keep her standing for many more years.”

The corporate buyer could not be reached for comment.

The Clune Building was named after Curtiss-Bright Company’s chief engineer, Daniel Clune, who platted Miami Springs, Hialeah and Opa-locka. Its pueblo style can be directly attributed to James Bright, co-developer of Miami Springs, whose prior business was in the Southwestern states and Mexico.

Dodgen’s father, eponymous owner John Stadnik, bought the storied property in 1946, and launched Stadnik’s Pharmacy. He relished history and his pharmacy was a step back in time with displays of early 19th century herbal remedies, tar-based cough syrups, and pepper painkiller elixirs.

After Stadnik’s death, in 2004, Dodgen ran a pharmacy and an old-fashioned soda fountain at the earth-toned building, with rounded corners, irregular parapets and drain spouts, until 2018, when she closed and moved to Georgia.

Over the decades, the site has housed an Eastern Airlines ticket office, a Masonic lodge, and a historical museum, according to the city. It currently has a restaurant on its first floor and its upstairs is headquarters for the River Cities Gazette, a community newspaper which serves Miami Springs, Virginia Gardens and Medley.

After the Clune Building sat listed and unsold for five years, the Miami Springs City Council voted to explore buying it. Council members who voted for the January 2020 proposal were concerned that a developer would significantly alter the building — or even demolish it.

“It has a historic designation on it, which I think we’ve all been made aware recently that’s very easy to remove,” Councilwoman Maria Mitchell said at a Jan. 2020 meeting. “Any developer who buys it or anyone who is considering the property will probably have that on their mind in order to do something with it.”

Earlier that month, city leaders cast doubt on a Herald story that showed Fair Havens nursing home, a nearby landmark that sold for $29 million, was not listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Fair Haven nursing home in Miami Springs

“The property at 201 Curtiss Parkway, Fair Havens, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places website,” Mitchell wrote the Miami Herald.

An uproar ensued, and Miami Springs quelled local angst with a press release stating: “recent newspaper articles have incorrectly reported the historical status of Fair Havens.” However, the city had sourced a private website to reach its finding.

Miami Springs leaders did not comment after the Herald shared a link to the National Park Service — which oversees the historic registry — showing Fair Havens was no longer listed, and the city has since updated its records.

“Ideally, the Clune Building will be preserved, restored where restoration work is needed, and reopened as a history museum chronicling the rich history of the Springs,” said Miami historian Paul George. “It has designation protection, however far that goes, and it should be showcased as a building that harkens to the beginnings of the community.”

But historic designations may not go far enough in Miami Springs. For example, the Hequembourg house, at 851 Hunting Lodge Dr., built by Glenn Curtiss in 1926, was bulldozed in 2010 — even though it had both local and national historic designations.

“It [Clune Building] should be showcased as a building that harkens to the beginnings of the community, as a building that was a most important element in the planning for a center for the new community, and a living testament to the town’s strong embrace of its rich history,” George said.

There are currently 18 sites deemed historic by Miami Springs, including the golf course, an aviation monument, and two bridges, according to documents obtained through a public records request. Seven of these sites, including the Clune Building, are listed on the national registry.

Next door to the Clune Building, a nearly 100,000-square-foot mixed-use project is underway. On its south side, a 15,000-square-foot strip mall is listed for sale. And across the street, the former SunTrust building at 101 Curtiss Pkwy. was sold on March 3, Truist Media Director Kyle Tarrance said.

“I see the trend of the city now, they want to tear down history and build modern boxes,” Dodgen said. “I pray this does not happen to the Clune building.”