Miami Springs appoints former mayor to council seat

The Miami Springs City Council on Monday voted 3-1 to appoint Zavier Garcia to a Group IV council seat vacated by Jaime Petralanda.

Garcia served as mayor of Miami Springs, from 2011 to 2017, and currently works with David Custin & Associates, a political consulting firm, according to the company’s website.

Former councilman Petralanda, 58, vacated his seat on Nov. 17, after a failed bid for the Miami-Dade School Board’s District 5 seat. He was elected in April 2019 to serve a two-year term.

Last June, former Miami Springs Councilwoman Mara Zapata resigned and ran against Petralanda for the same District 5 seat. She lost by a wide margin in a run-off against Christi Fraga, the former vice mayor of the City of Doral. Fraga now sits on the Miami-Dade School Board.

Walter Fajet, a school principal, filled Zapata’s seat after an Aug. 18 special election.

“You got a guy [Petralanda] that resigned his seat, left the council, ran for school board, didn’t even get out of the runoff,” said Councilman Bob Best. “And he is willing to finish his term. Why don’t we just re-nominate him?”

Council members Fajet and Maria Mitchell pushed for George Lob, a former councilman who filled Zapata’s seat until August’s special election.

“My nominee is Mayor [Zavier] Garcia,” said Mayor Billy Bain. “I am also looking at it as an economic situation; we wouldn’t have to change the senior plaque with any names.”

Mitchell’s motion to appoint Lob failed after a 2-2 vote with Bain and Best dissenting. Best’s motion to appoint Petralanda failed after a 2-2 vote, as Bain and Fajet dissented.

Best followed up with a motion to nominate Garcia, which passed after a 3-1 vote, with Bain dissenting.

Bain did not return an email asking why he nominated Garcia for a council seat and then voted against him.