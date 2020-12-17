Miami Springs cracks down on ‘party’ Airbnb rentals as residents talk of drugs and guns

Police have made 112 visits during 2020 to this short-term rental property in the 200 block of Deer Run Drive in Miami Springs, near the city’s golf course. The City Council voted Monday to restrict short-term rentals in the city. For the Miami Herald

The Miami Springs City Council on Monday voted 4-0, on first reading, to pursue new rules for short-term rentals like those found at Airbnb.

During the public comment period, residents sounded off about prostitution, drugs and gunfire in the city, leading city officials to restrict short-term vacation rentals.

“I myself have experienced the noise not only from music and from people but also hearing gunshots,” said Jaqueline Martinez-Regueira, a 20-year resident and Miami Springs Code Compliance board member. “It’s getting very dangerous.”

As of Tuesday, there were 30 properties available for rent in Miami Springs on Airbnb’s website.

The 10-page ordinance would amend the city’s code by adding vacation rentals and not allowing “unlawful noise” or occupancy by sex offenders.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A permit would allow two people per room, and up to 10 people per house, and rental owners must register with the city and give a “24-hour” contact.

Much of the angst from residents centered on a rental property in the 200 block of Deer Run Drive near the city’s golf course.

“211 Deer Run has been the problem child in my area,” said Luis Arana, who lives nearby. “I was around for the last party that they had where there was small arms fire, where there was drugs. There were crowds coming in and out.”

According to a police report obtained through a public records request, police made 112 visits this year to the Deer Run Drive rental. While many calls were for “area checks,” others included suspicious people, parking violations and disturbances.

On Tuesday, Miami Springs police announced the arrest of a 13-year-old resident, who has been charged with armed robbery in an incident that occurred at 2 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 300 block of Deer Run Drive. The robbery was not connected to the nearby vacation rental, police said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Nevertheless, due to what city leaders deem “life-safety issues,” vacation rental owners must keep a “register of all transient occupants” that will be subject to Florida’s public-records law.

“It [the ordinance] also prohibits the use of the property as a party, entertainment or event space area,” said Haydee Sera, a lawyer whose firm serves as Miami Springs’ city attorney.

Those who violate the proposed ordinance would face suspension of rental privileges and a $250 fine.

Mayor Billy Bain said he feels the penalty should be stiffer.

“As far as the $250, that is not enough for first time [violations],” said Bain. “It’s gotta be what our city’s worth, and in my mind, the number has to be at least $1,500 to $2,000 for first offense. That way you kill it.”

In Miami Beach, those who violate the city’s short-term rental rules are fined $1,000 for first violations and $5,000 for repeat violations.

Others in the city of 14,000, just north of Miami International Airport, want the mayor and city council to worry less about the short-term rentals and curb crime along Northwest 36th Street.

“I am an Airbnb guest and have traveled all over the world with Airbnb,” said Martin Crossland of Miami Springs. “Before we used to stay in motels, now we stay in people’s homes.”

Said Crossland: “I think you have a bigger problem there [Northwest 36th Street] than with Airbnb, and nothing seems to be done there.”

About 10 years ago, Miami Springs pushed for more hotels along Northwest 36th Street to keep its property-tax rate low. An unintended consequence of rapid hotel expansion has been a surge in crime including drug dealing, shootings and sex offenses.

As for the tax rate, the Miami Springs council last September approved a property-tax rate at 7.3300 for every $1,000 of taxable home value, one of the highest in the county.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with Airbnb,” said Norys Aguila, a 30-year Miami Springs resident, who described how drugs and prostitution have trickled into the city from hourly and transient hotels near Northwest 36th Street. “When I come to my house, I am afraid.

“We pay high taxes in order to be afraid in our own town,” Aguila said.