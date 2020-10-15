Miami Springs upset over homeless people in hotel; county says they need place to stay

A Miami Springs homeless camp located under the city’s entrance bridge known for drug use and prostitution. For the Miami Herald

Some of the county’s most needy citizens sought refuge at a Miami Springs hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic, but city leaders now want them out.

“The county has contracted with two of our Miami Springs hotels to provide housing for the homeless,” Councilwoman Maria Mitchell said at a Sept. 14 council meeting broadcast via YouTube. “Out of two hotels with 200 rooms each being designated for the Homeless Trust, this last week we were able to get the county to remove one of the hotels from their list.”

The Miami Springs Mayor and City Council address homelessness and crime about the city at a recent meeting broadcast via YouTube. Courtesy of YouTube

Mitchell said that 80 percent of the county’s homeless population resides in Miami Springs hotels, and that they are violating the city’s code by offering “meals and counseling and other things.” Since they are not being used for their “designated” purpose, Mitchell wants the city attorney to step in.

“There are about 2,500 people in shelters about the county,” said Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book, an influential lobbyist and father of Florida state Sen. Lauren Book, who represents District 32 in Broward County.

An additional 1,020 live on the streets, bringing the county’s current homeless tally to 3,520, according to Book. As of Oct. 9, Miami Springs housed 89 people, at one hotel, or 2.5 percent of the county’s homeless population.

“We did a heroic thing and worked aggressively to protect them,” said Book, who noted that many are over age 65 with underlying health conditions that places them at high risk for COVID-19 infection.

As for offering meals and counseling to the impoverished at the hotel, Book said the program has compassionately and dutifully provided both.

Mitchell said she put the county’s emergency aid on the agenda after three people complained about homelessness and crime on the city’s east side.

“Our neighborhood has just become a hoodlum area,” said Genevieve H. Steffen, 74, of Miami Springs. “People are sleeping on the bus stop. I believe they are homeless, and they have made that their home.”

Another caller pointed to the hotels.

“We have a lot of individuals walking down our streets; we had our bicycles stolen from our backyard,” said Isabel Fulton, 48, of Miami Springs. “The common denominator here is the transients living over at the hotels off 36th Street.”

Miami Springs sits near Miami International Airport.

About 10 years ago, Miami Springs pushed for more hotels along Northwest 36th Street to keep its property-tax rate low. An unintended consequence of rapid hotel expansion has been a surge in crime including drug dealing, shootings and sex offenses.

Last month, the Runway Inn, at 656 East Dr., was raided and closed in order “to end the nuisance caused by prolonged criminal activity on the property,” police said.

In a 70-page complaint filed Sept. 16 in county court by Miami Springs against the 50s-era, 104-room hotel, the city cited “an increase of over 300 percent in police calls.”

As for the tax rate, the Miami Springs council last month voted to unanimously approve the city’s 2020-21 budget with a property-tax rate at 7.5228 for every $1,000 of taxable home value, one of the highest in the county. Neighboring Virginia Gardens, created by ranchers in 1947 after a feud with Miami Springs City Hall, sets its property-tax rate at 5.0000.

Crime has crept into the sleepy bedroom community of 14,000, just south of Hialeah, once lauded for its tranquility. Three homeless bodies have been found in area canals in the last year. A mutilated corpse was found under a bridge near Miami Springs’ affluent bird section last July, in a camp used by homeless, prostitutes and heroin users.

“Five homeless people in our city is too many,” said Mayor Billy Bain. “Legally, we have to figure out a way that this can’t happen again.”

As Miami Springs surveys its vagrancy problem, the city has taken aim at the Red Roof PLUS hotel, at 3401 NW LeJeune Road, which provides for “quarantine, isolation and separation” of homeless persons, according to the Homeless Trust. Those stationed there include the elderly and disabled, and it remains unclear whether any have engaged in lawlessness.

The county has provided emergency shelter and aid to homeless persons at Red Roof PLUS, in Miami Springs. THEO KARANTSALIS For the Miami Herald

A public records request for a list of police calls to the hotel, for the last 30 days, is under review by the Miami Springs City Clerk’s office.

“At least the county could have gave us notice,” said Bain, of the county program made public last February.

Red Roof lies south of Northwest 36th Street, two miles from the city’s residential district, in the Abraham Tract, a geographic conundrum near the borders of three cities and unincorporated county land.

Red Roof sits across from Miami International Airport, not far from an hourly motel, adult bookstores, and a busy marijuana dispensary. It promotes itself with a Miami address, not Miami Springs.

“We did not realize the hotel was in Miami Springs,” said Book. “We would have let them know.”

As for Miami Springs targeting the homeless at Red Roof, Book suggests the city look elsewhere and leave alone law-abiding seniors and underprivileged legally housed in a private hotel through an emergency program.

Miami Springs’ Northwest 36th Street corridor runs from east to west. On the east side, Miami Springs leaders green-lit an ordinance in 2013 permitting sex shops including an “adult domination and submission parlor,” “lap dance” and “specified sexual activities” in this zone, a Herald report shows.

To the west lies TGK prison, where inmates upon release often head toward Miami Springs. Last May, plans for a $393 million expansion drew protesters who cited the release of inmates at all hours, many whom wander about the neighborhood.

“We are a community that cares, unlike San Francisco or Los Angeles,” said Book. “Our goal is to solve a problem.”

If you or someone you know needs shelter, call the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust’s homeless hotline at (305) 375-2273.