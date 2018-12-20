Miami Springs cops hunt serial duck killer

Police are on the hunt for a serial duck killer in Miami Springs.
”With very few religious exceptions, as it pertains to some livestock animals, it is a crime to intentionally harm or kill animals,” police said.
For example, tormenting or striking a duck could be a form of cruelty punishable as a misdemeanor of the first degree or a fine not to exceed $5,000.
It is unclear exactly how or why the Muscovy ducks, which weigh up to 20 pounds, are being slaughtered, but carcasses and feathers about town point to a steady increase since Thanksgiving.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
”People saying it’s just ducks need to realize Jeff Dahmer started off killing small animals, posted John Ramos on Facebook. “Killing animals is one of the first signs of mental issues; usually the killing kind.”
Police posted a photo online Wednesday of three more dead ducks that appear to have been run down near the Miami Springs Branch Library.
In 2013, the Miami Herald reported that a Miami Springs grandmother fought off a vicious duck after it “lost its mind” and attacked her while she was pushing a stroller.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Springs police department at 305-888-9711 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments