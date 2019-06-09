One dead after Sunday morning crash in residential neighborhood

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

One person is dead and one hospitalized after a predawn crash on Northeast 103rd Street in Miami Shores, Miami-Dade police said.

Miami-Dade police didn’t have the age or gender of either driver.

Traffic homicide is investigating the crash that ended with the cars between Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast Second Avenue. Though, the crash appears to involve two people driving performance Dodges, a black Challenger and a maroon Charger, it happened on a part of 103rd Street not known for high speed.

Trees in front yards shade the single lane that runs in each direction. The drivers on that street in the biggest hurry each day ironically tend to drive the slowest — parents heading for dropoff or pickup at Miami Shores Elementary, Miami Country Day or St. Rose of Lima, but slowed by the school zone that has its western edge at Northeast Third Avenue.

