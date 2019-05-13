How did a police car crash into a light pole? It was run off the road, cop union says

Getty Images

A Miami Shores police car rammed into a light pole early Monday morning after being run off the road, union officials say.

According to the Miami Shores’ Fraternal Order of Police, the crash at Northeast 97th Street and 12th Avenue occurred after the officer happened upon robbery suspects.

“Early this morning one of our officers on patrol witnessed a crime in progress,” the Miami Shores FOP said on Twitter. “While trying to intervene, the subject driving the vehicle intentionally struck this officer’s vehicle, causing him to crash.”





The officer wasn’t seriously injured, the organization said.

The robbery suspects, four according to Herald news partner CBS4, were arrested.

