Escaped cows run through Miami Lakes. It caused quite a cow-motion (get it?)

Video shows escaped cows roaming Miami Lakes A herd of cows was spotted roaming the streets of Miami Lakes on Friday, April 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A herd of cows was spotted roaming the streets of Miami Lakes on Friday, April 12, 2019.

A bunch of cows got loose from their pasture and took a brisk walk through the streets of Miami Lakes Friday morning.





Witness Yaidel Viera, with the handle @YaidelLifestyle, posted a video of the commotion (cowmotion?) and it quickly took on a life of its own.

His caption: “The cows in Miami Lakes had enough.”

A spokeswoman for the Town of Miami Lakes explained how the chaos occurred on Commerce Way, west of the Palmetto Expressway.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“A caretaker went in to the field to give them feed and fresh water and must have left the gate open,” she told the Miami Herald. “For about 10 to 15 minutes, the cows were out in the streets, but he was able to corral them pretty quickly.”

She added that police were called but that by the time they arrived on site, the cows were back in the field.

“It was a funny scene,” she said. “This is the first time we’ve heard anything like this happen. A fun day.”

Mayor of Miami Lakes Manny Cid tweeted for people to stay away from the area until the cows, um, came home.

A post on the Town of Miami Lakes’ Facebook page shared the video with the caption: “Miami Lakes cows created quite a stir this morning.”





Commenters were both concerned and amused.

“I always visit those cows with my pooches. We love them. I hope they made it back home safe.”

“Hahaha wish I was there to see this. This is AWESOME.”

Another posted two cow emojis (yes, they exist).