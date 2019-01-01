Miami Lakes

A car with four passengers plunged into a lake. Two made it out before rescuers arrived

By David J. Neal

January 01, 2019 08:25 AM

Rescue workers pulled two people out of a car that was driven into a Miami Lakes lake in the first hours of 2019, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Four people had been in the car, but two passengers had been able to get out before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived. The two passengers pulled out by rescue workers were transported to a local hospital. Their condition isn’t yet known.

The crash occurred on Jacaranda Lane around 1:30 a.m.

