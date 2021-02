Miami Gardens - Opa-locka Boxers Canelo and Yildirim arrive in Miami February 22, 2021 06:00 PM

Saúl “Canelo’ ’Álvarez arrived in Miami in style and hopes to leave with victory. The Mexican champion arrived Sunday night to kick off the week before his fight on Saturday, February 27, against Avni Yildirim at Hard Rock Stadium.