Have you seen alarming reports from your Miami residential building? Share them with us

An unidentified woman visits the memorial wall full of photos of the missing and messages of love, support and prayers at Harding Avenue and 86th Street as the search and rescue personnel search continue for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

After the Champlain Towers South Condo unexpectedly and tragically collapsed in Surfside, coastal communities in South Florida and beyond are left wondering about the safety of their own residential buildings.

As investigations try to pinpoint the cause of the collapse, weaknesses in building inspection requirements are starting to come into focus. Dated building re-certification laws, weak inspection requirements and lagging communication between condo associations, engineers and contractors are among the issues lawmakers will have to confront to ensure a disaster like this never happens again.

Miami Herald reporters want to know about any alarming reports, surveys and documents you may have related to the safety of your own condo or apartment building. The documents you share with us at the submission form below will help guide our coverage as we continue to uncover everything we can related to the condo collapse in Surfside. A reporter will reach out before any information you submit is published.

If you’re concerned about your building but haven’t seen any reports, you can ask the condo board to share any relevant engineering reports or special assessments related to re-certification. You can also request these reports with the building department in your municipality. Then, share them with us at our form, or by emailing achacin@miamiherald.com.