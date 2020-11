The MacArthur Causeway/I-395 near the Adrienne Arsht Center, Monday morning Florida Department of Transportation

All lanes of the MacArthur Causeway leaving Miami Beach have been blocked at Biscayne Boulevard since Monday’s predawn hours for police activity.

Instead of using Interstate 395, those leaving the South Beach area should slide up to the Venetian Causeway or the Julia Tuttle Causeway (I-195) or even the 79th Street Causeway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.